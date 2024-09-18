Police: Driver in fatal North Las Vegas crash thought he hit ‘dog or something’

North Las Vegas police have arrested a driver who is accused in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning that left a pedestrian dead.

According to police, the crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. Monday near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Craig Road.

Police said a van was traveling east on Craig Road approaching Martin Luther King Boulevard while the unidentified pedestrian was crossing south on Martin Luther King Boulevard across Craig Road.

The pedestrian was inside of a marked crosswalk when the van’s front end struck the person, police said.

Police said the driver of the van exited the vehicle and walked toward the pedestrian. But the driver then got back into his vehicle and fled east on Craig Road.

Police said they received a call Tuesday night regarding the vehicle and person of interest in this crash.

The caller told police that they learned of the vehicle while watching the news and last saw it in the 1900 block of Double Delight Avenue.

North Las Vegas officers later found an unoccupied white 2017 Nissan NV200 van in the 4000 block of Beauty Secret Drive. The van had no license plate and had significant front end damage, the department said in a news release.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Herbert Charles Ridge, told police that he believed he hit a “dog or something” while driving on Craig Road.

Ridge was booked at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. He faces charges of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, failure to render aid at a vehicle accident, destroying and/or concealing evidence, and driving with a suspended license.