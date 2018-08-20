Police, fire officials investigate east Las Vegas fire, burglary

Las Vegas police and the Clark County Fire Department are investigating Sunday night after firefighters responding to an auto shop fire discovered the business next door had been burglarized.

Crews arrived just after 11 p.m. at the VIP Body Shop on Alto Avenue near Marion Drive, and noticed that the business next door, Manny’s Auto and Paint, had been broken into and ransacked, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Firefighters handled the blaze and called Las Vegas police to report the burglary. CCFD’s fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, Gordon said, and Metro is investigating the burglary.

Clark County Fire Deparment Deputy Chief Jonathan Wiercinski said the fire caused about $75,000 in damage, but no injuries were reported. When firefighters first arrived at the scene they called for more crews, Wiercinski said, but were able to handle the blaze with the units that were already on-scene.

It’s unclear if the fire and break-in are related, Gordon said.

