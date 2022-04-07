Police: Home invasion ring targeted upscale homes in Henderson, Las Vegas

Five suspects, many with ties to Southern California, have been arrested in a string of home invasions in the Las Vegas Valley.

Top row, Cornelius Johnson, left, and Fredrick Dotson. Second row, Deonte Daniels, left, and Leroy Freeman. (Henderson Police Department and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An investigation into a prolific home invasion ring that targeted upscale residences in Henderson and Las Vegas has led to the arrests of five people, police said Thursday.

Deonte Daniels, 26, was booked Wednesday at the Clark County Detention Center on multiple felonies, ranging from grand larceny to assault with a deadly weapon.

Henderson police said in an arrest report for Daniels that they also have arrested four others in the case, including Leroy Freeman, 28, Cornelius Johnwell, 27, Fredrick Dotson, 29, and a fifth person who is a juvenile.

Police said at least three of the suspects have ties to Southern California and that the home invasions date to at least October.

In Daniels’ arrest report, police said Freeman is the leader of the ring and that he was just released from the High Desert State Prison after serving two years for a similar home invasion series in Henderson.

Las Vegas police said Freeman was shot in the stomach on Feb. 7 by a homeowner during a home invasion near Cimarron Road that was carried out by a crew of four.

Freeman survived, then was promptly arrested by Henderson police in 10 burglaries in the city.

“Specific items targeted were safes, guns, cash and jewelry,” police said in an arrest report for Freeman. “Additionally, on several incidents, the suspects could be seen clearing the house with a firearm and at times, the victims were home hiding in the house.”

Additional crimes that police say were committed as part of the spree include:

— An Oct. 9 burglary involving the theft of a firearm from a home in Henderson.

— A home invasion the same day at a Henderson residence owned by a person who recently died. A shoe print found at the scene matched a shoe print at the prior burglary.

— A Nov. 24 attempted burglary near Sunset Road and Hualapai Way in Las Vegas.

— Three home invasions on Dec. 18 at Henderson residences in which jewelry and other valuables were stolen.

— A Dec. 29 home invasion in Henderson.

— A Dec. 30 home invasion at a Henderson home that was carried out by a crew of armed men.

— A burglary on Dec. 31 at a northwest Las Vegas home.

— A Jan. 3 home invasion in Henderson near St. Rose and Maryland parkways.

Police said they connected the suspects to the crimes through a variety of investigative methods, including witness accounts, police surveillance, forensics, cellphone tracking, and the recovery of stolen firearms and vehicles. Freeman, Johnwell, Dotson and Daniels were being held at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday morning.

The custody status of the juvenile suspect was not immediately known.

