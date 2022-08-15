Police ID 5 officers who shot at, chased robbery suspect

While Las Vegas police officers were following a man suspected in a robbery earlier in the year, the man allegedly stole a car at gunpoint and led police on a long chase.

Metropolitan police respond to a scene at South Decatur Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard, where police apprehended a robbery suspect after a vehicle pursuit, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Five Las Vegas police officers who pursued and exchanged gunshots with a robbery suspect were identified on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the five as officers Brendan Burbrink, 36; Cristian Mojarro, 27; Alondra Montero, 24; Amanda Montalto, 31; and Mark Sayas, 35.

All of the officers have been put on “routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident,” Metro said in a news release.

Two of the officers and the suspect had been taken to University Medical Center, each with with injuries that were not life-threatening, a result of crashes between the suspect’s and police vehicles.

The situation began to unfold at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, when police were tailing a person suspected in a robbery earlier this year. The man then stole a vehicle at gunpoint and led officers on a long, high-speed chase through the Las Vegas Valley, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank said last week.

The pursuit started near East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road. Near East Craig Road and North 5th Street, the man shot at officers, Hank said.

They returned fire.

The man tried to steal another vehicle at gunpoint near South Decatur Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road. Officers again shot at the man, who got back into the stolen vehicle and drove north on Decatur.

“The suspect did fire his firearm into a citizen’s vehicle,” Hank said. “That citizen was not struck by gunfire.”

The man was taken into custody near West Charleston Boulevard and Decatur after crashing into a police vehicle.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.