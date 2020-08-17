Police investigate after body found near homes in Henderson

Henderson police are investigating after a body was found Monday on the 1200 block of Equestrian Drive.

Henderson police are investigating after a body was found near the 1200 block of Equestrian Drive, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. ( Jannelle Calderon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating after a body was found near the 1200 block of Equestrian Drive, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. ( Jannelle Calderon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating after a body was found near the 1200 block of Equestrian Drive, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. ( Jannelle Calderon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating after a body was found in the desert across the street from homes Monday morning on the 1200 block of Equestrian Drive.

Police said they were dispatched to the scene about 10 a.m.

“This is an open and active investigation,” police said in a statement about 11:10 a.m. “No further details can be provided at this time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.