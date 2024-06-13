Teen killed at weekend house party identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a teenager shot and killed early Sunday at a west valley house party.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a teenager shot and killed early Sunday at a west valley house party.

He was Jay’lan Crews, a 19-year-old Henderson resident.

Gunfire erupted about 12:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Plantea Court, a neighborhood near Oakey Boulevard and Buffalo Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Crews died outside a house where a party had been reported, police said.

Police had not released additional information as of Thursday afternoon.

Las Vegas police urged anyone with information to call 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

