103°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Teen killed at weekend house party identified

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
File - Las Vegas Police. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Teen killed during ‘drug transaction’ identified
Henderson police officers investigate a fatal shooting in the Walmart parking lot at Eastgate P ...
Walmart parking lot shooting may have been self-defense, police say
Dianelys Fernandez (left) and Guillermo Lastre (right). (Metropolitan Police Department)
Man, woman arrested in shooting deaths of 2 in southeast valley
1 dead after shooting near Henderson Walmart
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2024 - 1:50 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a teenager shot and killed early Sunday at a west valley house party.

He was Jay’lan Crews, a 19-year-old Henderson resident.

Gunfire erupted about 12:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Plantea Court, a neighborhood near Oakey Boulevard and Buffalo Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Crews died outside a house where a party had been reported, police said.

Police had not released additional information as of Thursday afternoon.

Las Vegas police urged anyone with information to call 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
1 killed, 2 injured after gunfire erupts at street fight in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 2
Suspect arrested in fatal east Las Vegas shooting
recommend 3
Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Historic Westside shooting
recommend 4
Victim killed in northwest Las Vegas street fight identified
recommend 5
Coroner IDs two victims killed in separate homicides
recommend 6
Man accused of killing victim, mutilating face may go to trial