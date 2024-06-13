Teen killed during ‘drug transaction’ identified

A 15-year-old boy fatally wounded in northeast Las Vegas during what police classified as a “drug transaction” earlier this month was identified Thursday.

Man, woman arrested in shooting deaths of 2 in southeast valley

Walmart parking lot shooting may have been self-defense, police say

A 15-year-old boy fatally wounded in northeast Las Vegas during what police classified as a “drug transaction” earlier this month was identified Thursday.

Keith Johnson, of Las Vegas, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that on the night of June 5, Johnson arrived to buy drugs in the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard north.

At some point, armed persons approached the vehicle Johnson was in and opened fire, said police, citing a preliminary investigation.

The boy walked into North Vista Hospital, and he died at University Medical Center, police said.

Police had not announced any arrests or released any possible shooter descriptions as of Thursday afternoon.

Las Vegas police encouraged anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.