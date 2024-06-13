103°F
Homicides

Walmart parking lot shooting may have been self-defense, police say

Henderson police officers investigate a fatal shooting in the Walmart parking lot at Eastgate P ...
Henderson police officers investigate a fatal shooting in the Walmart parking lot at Eastgate Plaza on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Police said Thursday the shooting might have been self-defense. No arrests have been made. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
File - Las Vegas Police. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Teen killed during ‘drug transaction’ identified
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Teen killed at weekend house party identified
Dianelys Fernandez (left) and Guillermo Lastre (right). (Metropolitan Police Department)
Man, woman arrested in shooting deaths of 2 in southeast valley
1 dead after shooting near Henderson Walmart
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2024 - 1:53 pm
 
Updated June 13, 2024 - 2:25 pm

A fatal shooting at a Walmart parking lot Wednesday afternoon is being investigated as a possible self-defense event, according to the Henderson Police Department.

No arrests have been made and no names of the individuals involved have been made public, according to a news release.

“Detectives determined a 38-year-old male approached a vehicle with a firearm in his hand in a confrontational manner,” the police department statement said. “A second male from within this vehicle discharged his firearm at the 38-year-old, striking him. After being shot, the 38-year-old male discharged multiple rounds from his firearm as the confronted subject vehicle drove away.”

The man who was shot died from his injuries at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity and cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

The man who first discharged his firearm remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The shooting caused Walmart at Eastgate Plaza to be closed for the evening. It reopened Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 311, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

The shooting is the fifth homicide in Henderson this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

1 dead after shooting near Henderson Walmart
Man faces murder charge in October killing
2 bodies found in east Las Vegas home
Man arrested in early Monday fatal shooting in east valley
Verbal argument turns deadly for two near downtown Las Vegas, police say
East Las Vegas shooting leaves 15-year-old dead