Police investigate body found in Summerlin

Las Vegas homicide detectives are helping investigate after a body was found Saturday morning in Summerlin.

The body was found near Charleston and Rampart boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said about 9 a.m.

Police on Saturday morning had blocked off the Rampart Commons shopping area with crime tape.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

