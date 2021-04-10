Police investigate body found in Summerlin
Las Vegas homicide detectives are helping investigate after a body was found Saturday morning in Summerlin.
The body was found near Charleston and Rampart boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said about 9 a.m.
Police on Saturday morning had blocked off the Rampart Commons shopping area with crime tape.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
