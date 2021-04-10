74°F
Crime

Police investigate body found in Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2021 - 9:40 am
 
Homicide detectives are helping to investigate after a woman's body was found Saturday morning ...
Homicide detectives are helping to investigate after a woman's body was found Saturday morning of Charleston and Rampart boulevards on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Police investigate a report of a body found Saturday, April 10, 2021, at West Charleston Boulev ...
Police investigate a report of a body found Saturday, April 10, 2021, at West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive in Las Vegas. (Elliot Bauman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a report of a body found Saturday, April 10, 2021, at West Charleston Boulev ...
Police investigate a report of a body found Saturday, April 10, 2021, at West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive in Las Vegas. (Elliot Bauman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide detectives are helping to investigate after a woman's body was found Saturday morning ...
Homicide detectives are helping to investigate after a woman's body was found Saturday morning of Charleston and Rampart boulevards on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas homicide detectives are helping investigate after a body was found Saturday morning in Summerlin.

The body was found near Charleston and Rampart boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said about 9 a.m.

Police on Saturday morning had blocked off the Rampart Commons shopping area with crime tape.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

