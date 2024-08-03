Police investigate fight, shooting near Fremont Street Experience
Police are investigating a Saturday morning fight near the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.
The fight occurred between two groups of individuals around 4:57 a.m. in the 100 block of Fremont Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
Arriving officers overheard gunfire between the two groups and detained multiple individuals.
No injuries have been reported.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.