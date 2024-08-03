97°F
Police investigate fight, shooting near Fremont Street Experience

Police are investigating an early morning fight near the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Aug. 3, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police are investigating an early morning fight near the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Aug. 3, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2024 - 10:21 am
 

Police are investigating a Saturday morning fight near the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.

The fight occurred between two groups of individuals around 4:57 a.m. in the 100 block of Fremont Street, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Arriving officers overheard gunfire between the two groups and detained multiple individuals.

No injuries have been reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

