Crime

Police looking for rock thrower who left 2 elderly women injured

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2022 - 12:50 pm
 
Updated April 22, 2022 - 1:17 pm
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who threw a rock through the window of a vehicle, injuring two elderly women. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who threw a rock through the window of a vehicle, injuring two elderly women. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who threw a rock through the window of a vehicle, injuring two elderly women.

Police said the women were in a vehicle that was driving in the 6400 block of Pecos Road near Sunset Road on April 15 when a man threw a large rock through the window, injuring both women. The 95-year-old woman sustained significant injuries to her face and nose.

Both women were transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The man was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants and open-toed sandals.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s South Area Command Patrol Investigative Section at 702-828-8639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

