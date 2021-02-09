Police: Man barricaded in residence after attacking woman with bat

Police were called just after 11:50 a.m. to the 6800 block of West Sheffield Avenue.

Police work on a barricade situation Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on the 6800 block of West Sheffield Drive in Las Vegas. (Sergia Avila)

A man who police said beat a woman with a baseball bat remains in a northwest Las Vegas Valley residence.

Police were called just after 11:50 a.m. to the 6800 block of West Sheffield Avenue, near West Craig Road and North Rainbow Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Misael Parra.

The woman was taken to MountainView Hospital, and the severity of the injuries is unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

