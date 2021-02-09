68°F
Crime

Police: Man barricaded in residence after attacking woman with bat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2021 - 3:06 pm
 
Police work on a barricade situation Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on the 6800 block of West Sheffield ...
Police work on a barricade situation Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on the 6800 block of West Sheffield Drive in Las Vegas. (Sergia Avila)

A man who police said beat a woman with a baseball bat remains in a northwest Las Vegas Valley residence.

Police were called just after 11:50 a.m. to the 6800 block of West Sheffield Avenue, near West Craig Road and North Rainbow Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Misael Parra.

The woman was taken to MountainView Hospital, and the severity of the injuries is unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

