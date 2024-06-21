102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Henderson police identify man shot by officer Thursday morning

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers in the area ...
The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive where a shooting that involved police ...
The Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive where a shooting that involved police officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive where a shooting that involved police ...
The Henderson Police Department SWAT team officers arrive where a shooting that involved police officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Body camera video from the North Las Vegas Police Department shows several officers firing into ...
Officers fired 92 shots at man, killing him, after he raised gun
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
1 of 2 victims found shot to death earlier this month identified
Man shot, killed by police in downtown Las Vegas apartment complex
Henderson officers shoot man who pulled gun during chase, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2024 - 12:32 pm
 

Henderson police identified the man shot by police Thursday as 33-year-old Michael Fretheim.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Ward Drive around 9 a.m. because Fretheim reportedly pointed a gun at someone at a home in the area, officers said.

Fretheim ran from police and drew a gun during the chase, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Officers said they eventually were able to contain Fretheim near the intersection of Margarita Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Fretheim was struck by a single bullet, police said in a news release on Thursday evening. It was unclear how many bullets police were fired. What specifically provoked the shooting was also unclear. Police did not say whether Fretheim fired his gun.

Henderson police said one officer involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave. The officer will be on the leave until an investigation into the shooting concludes. The officer’s name will be released 48 hours after the time of the shooting, police said.

After the shooting, SWAT and crisis negotiators arrived at the scene and took over negotiations with Fretheim, according to the press release. A short time later, authorities were able to take Fretheim into custody, police said.

Police said Fretheim was taken to a local hospital and that his wound was not life-threatening.

Fretheim was booked on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of resisting a public officer with a firearm, one count of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and one count of obstructing a public officer.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Henderson officers shoot man who pulled gun during chase, police say
recommend 2
Man faces more than 100 charges in Henderson shooting spree
recommend 3
Male hurt in apparent shooting in Henderson
recommend 4
Man accused of firing 112 shots thought he was being robbed, police say
recommend 5
2 police officers involved in northeast Las Vegas Valley shooting ID’d
recommend 6
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill man who raised gun toward officers