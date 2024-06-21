Henderson police identify man shot by officer Thursday morning

The Henderson Police Department said one officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave until an investigation concludes.

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue, on Thursday, June 20, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson police identified the man shot by police Thursday as 33-year-old Michael Fretheim.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Ward Drive around 9 a.m. because Fretheim reportedly pointed a gun at someone at a home in the area, officers said.

Fretheim ran from police and drew a gun during the chase, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Officers said they eventually were able to contain Fretheim near the intersection of Margarita Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Fretheim was struck by a single bullet, police said in a news release on Thursday evening. It was unclear how many bullets police were fired. What specifically provoked the shooting was also unclear. Police did not say whether Fretheim fired his gun.

Henderson police said one officer involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave. The officer will be on the leave until an investigation into the shooting concludes. The officer’s name will be released 48 hours after the time of the shooting, police said.

After the shooting, SWAT and crisis negotiators arrived at the scene and took over negotiations with Fretheim, according to the press release. A short time later, authorities were able to take Fretheim into custody, police said.

Police said Fretheim was taken to a local hospital and that his wound was not life-threatening.

Fretheim was booked on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of resisting a public officer with a firearm, one count of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and one count of obstructing a public officer.

