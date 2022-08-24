Police: Man made antisemitic threats on Twitter

Andrew Gorrelick had previously been arrested for threatening to kill a Jewish person in 2018.

Andrew Gorrelick (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 48-year-old Las Vegas man has been arrested for a second time after making posts on Twitter in which authorities said he threatened to kill people.

“Those who don’t pledge to Christianity die immediately the rest are bred out,” was among several tweets posted by an account police said was run by Andrew Gorrelick.

Metro was alerted to Gorrelick’s tweets on Aug. 17 by a Jewish nonprofit that aims to stop antisemitism and threats, according to a police report regarding Gorrelick’s arrest on Friday.

Detectives found photos of Gorrelick’s dog and his Nevada Energy bill posted on the Twitter account, and ultimately determined he lived at a home near Alta and South Durango drives.

Among the tweets were threats to kill David Cohen, deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Avril Haines, director of National Intelligence and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, according to the arrest report.

Investigators requested assistance in their investigation from Twitter because Gorrelick was encouraging others to kill Jewish people as well, but Twitter officials told police on Aug. 17 that the tweets did not constitute an emergency, according to the arrest report.

Gorrelick had previously been arrested after authorities said threatening to kill a Jewish person in 2018 when he sent a person hundreds of texts, including photos of kitchen knives and messages that read, “I will kill you if I see you on my property.”

Gorrelick was arrested and booked on making threats of terrorism and violation of probation in the 2018 case. He is being held without bail.

