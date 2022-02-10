Police need help IDing Summerlin vehicle theft suspects

Officers responded to a reports around 8 p.m. Monday that a car had been stolen from a home near West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive.

Two suspects are being sought out by detectives for a vehicle theft.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a couple suspected of stealing a car from a Summerlin neighborhood on Monday.

Officers responded to a reports around 8 p.m. Monday that a car had been stolen from a home near West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive, and the victims said they had been notified that their credit card was used for unauthorized purchases at a convenience store located near the 3200 block of North Tenaya Way.

Police said they had surveillance video of the suspects, described as a white man wearing a blue hat, a blue bandana, a blue jacket with a white emblem and blue pants, and a white woman with blonde hair, a tan shirt and blue jeans.

The victims are offering a cash reward up to $10,000 for anyone who can identify the suspects and help them get their car back, police said.

Anyone with informaiton can contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s Summerlin Area Command at 702-828-9457 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.