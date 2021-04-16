Police: No videos found of protester raising gun at officers

A public review of evidence in the fatal police shooting of Jorge Gomez, a Black Lives Matter protester, concluded Friday after several hours of testimony.

Carol Luke, holding a photograph of Jorge Gomez, a Black Lives Matter protester who was fatally shot in June by Las Vegas police, weeps on Friday, April 16, 2021, during a public review of Gomez's killing at the Clark County Government Center. Luke, whose son also was shot and killed by Las Vegas police in 2015, met Gomez during last summer's protests against police brutality and racism. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jeanne Llera speaks to reporters outside the Clark County Government Center on Friday, April 16, 2021, following a public review of evidence in the death of her son, Jorge Gomez. Four Las Vegas police officers shot and killed Gomez during a Black Lives Matter protest in June. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police Detective Jason Leavitt testifies during a public fact-finding review at the Clark County Government Center on Friday, April 16, 2021. The review was held in connection with the fatal police shooting of Jorge Gomez in June during a Black Lives Matter protest. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Relatives of Black Lives Matter protester Jorge Gomez, who was shot and killed by Las Vegas police in June during a protest, listen to testimony in a public review of the case inside the Clark County Commission chambers on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An image of a weapon found in Jorge Gomez's possession after he was fatally shot by Las Vegas police in June is displayed on Friday, April 16, 2021, during a public review of the shooting. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An image of a weapon found in Jorge Gomez's possession after he was fatally shot by Las Vegas police in June is displayed on Friday, April 16, 2021, during a public review of the shooting. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sulay Lugo cries as she listens to testimony during a public review of the fatal police shooting of Jorge Gomez, a Black Lives Matter protester. The review was held inside the Clark County Commission chambers on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Hearing officer Chip Sigel, right, reads a question from the public to Las Vegas police detective Jason Leavitt during a public review of evidence in the fatal police shooting of Jorge Gomez, a Black Lives Matter protester. The review was held inside the Clark County Commission chambers on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police accountability activist Carol Luke plugs her ears as video evidence in the fatal police shooting of Jorge Gomez, a Black Lives Matter protester, is played during a public review of the case on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jazz Appin writes messages in chalk on the ground outside the Clark County Government Center on Friday, April 16, 2021. Meanwhile, inside the government center, a public review of evidence was underway in the deadly police shooting of Black Lives Matter protester Jorge Antonio Gomez. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

From left to right, Chaun Knox, Kat Kallina and Jerry Vlasak protest police brutality on Friday, April 16, 2021, while a public review of evidence in a fatal police shooting is underway inside the Clark County Commission chambers. Jorge Gomez, a Black Lives Matter protester, was shot and killed in June by four Las Vegas police officers. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jeanne Llera, mother of Jorge Gomez, who was shot and killed by four Las Vegas police officers in June, hands out tickets for seats inside the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Friday, April 16, 2021, before a public review of evidence in her son's killing. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ahead of a public review of evidence in her son Jorge Gomez's fatal police shooting, Jeanne Llera, right, is embraced by a friend outside the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Friday, April 16, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Police accountability activists display photos of Jorge Gomez, a Black Lives Matter protester who was fatally shot in June by Las Vegas police, outside the main entrance to the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Friday, April 16, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Attorney Rodolfo Gonzalez stands alongside Jeanne Llera, mother of Jorge Gomez, a Black Lives Matter protester who was fatally shot by Las Vegas police in June, during a news conference outside the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Friday, April 16, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jeanne Llera, mother of Jorge Gomez, exits the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas with her fist raised on Friday, April 16, 2021. Her son was killed in June by Las Vegas police during a Black Lives Matter protest. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

For nearly a year, the Metropolitan Police Department maintained that Jorge Gomez, an armed Black Lives Matter protester, raised a weapon at a group of officers during a demonstration in downtown Las Vegas.

His actions, the department has said, prompted four police officers in the area to fire a combined 19 rounds, killing Gomez. He was 25.

But on Friday, Metro Detective Jason Leavitt, who led the investigation into the officers’ deadly force, revealed in testimony during a public review of the shooting that detectives have been unable to locate any videos to support that narrative.

“You can’t find videos of something that never happened,” Gomez’s mother, Jeanne Llera, later told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The only video evidence available in the case is footage captured by surveillance cameras and witnesses. The officers who opened fire — Ryan Fryman, Dan Emerton, Vernon Ferguson and Andrew Locher — were not wearing body cameras.

“When you watched the video evidence in this case, did you see Mr. Gomez level a weapon?” Josh Tomsheck, the ombudsman appointed to represent the interests of Gomez’s family and the public, asked the detective.

“I did not,” Leavitt said.

The audience erupted in applause.

Tomsheck continued: “Do you agree with me that, from the evidence, there is not a clear depiction of him raising the weapon?”

“I would agree with that,” Leavitt responded.

Formal decision to come

In the coming weeks, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson will make a final decision regarding the prosecution of the four officers.

But Gomez’s parents and police accountability activists said Friday they have little faith in Wolfson to bring charges against the officers, who initially were placed on paid leave after the shooting but have since returned to duty.

“I already know the DA wasn’t going to press charges since the first moment I spoke with him in July,” Gomez’s mother said.

Friday’s case review — formally known as a fact-finding review — was scheduled after the district attorney’s office made a “preliminary determination” last month that the shooting was justified. It marked the 86th review held in Clark County since the process was adopted in 2013.

In the near decade that the fact-finding review has been in place, not a single preliminary determination has been overturned following a review, and only one officer in that time has been charged in connection with a police killing.

The review, which was held inside the Clark County Commission chambers, also came amid the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

Floyd’s death set in motion a wave of protests against police brutality and racism around the country, including in Nevada.

Gomez participated in several local demonstrations before he was killed on June 1, the third straight night of major protests in Las Vegas, outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown.

His parents have said that he was trying to get to his vehicle, parked a block away from the courthouse, when he encountered Metro officer John Squeo, who was among a group of officers stationed on the steps of the courthouse.

According to Leavitt’s testimony on Friday, Squeo instructed Gomez to stay away from the barriers set up around the courthouse steps.

“What barriers?” Gomez apparently responded.

Squeo then fired non-lethal beanbag rounds at Gomez, around the same time officers Fryman, Emerton, Vernon and Locher happened to be driving past the courthouse.

Shot eight times, Gomez was dead within seconds.

The missing red truck

Absent from the review were firsthand accounts of the shooting from the four involved officers, because the district attorney’s office does not have subpoena power in fact-finding reviews.

Instead, Leavitt, the investigating officer, provided several hours of testimony, including extensive background information on Gomez. That type of information is not commonly presented in fact-finding reviews.

Leavitt spoke about a prior marijuana-related arrest, Gomez’s claims about an upcoming “revolution” in social media posts and text messages he sent to his father prior to the shooting.

Scoffing at the detective’s testimony, one of the police accountability activists in the audience said, “They’re putting the victim on trial.”

Rodolfo Gonzalez, part of a team of attorneys retained by the Gomez family, later said of the presentation: “They dragged Jorge Gomez’s name through the mud. They spent 95 percent of the time talking bad about Jorge Gomez, things that were irrelevant.”

And despite nearly four hours of questioning, little new information was released Friday.

The only previously unreleased video shown during the review was footage captured several days after the shooting, outside the law offices of Edgar Flores and Gonzalez, who have been retained by the Gomez family. Flores is a Nevada assemblyman.

According to Leavitt, in the days following the shooting, detectives were unable to locate the red pickup truck that Gomez had driven on June 1 to downtown Las Vegas. The truck belonged to his father.

Leavitt said the family and its team of attorneys knew police were searching for the vehicle for further evidence collection. But Steve Jimenez, part of the family’s legal team, later disputed this claim in a brief interview with the Review-Journal.

“We were not made aware,” he said.

On June 6, five days after the shooting, a patrol officer found the pickup truck parked outside the attorneys’ law offices, according to Leavitt, who said investigators determined that the attorneys had it towed from downtown to their offices a day earlier.

The video presented on Friday showed a man, identified by Leavitt as Gomez’s father, removing a black garbage bag from the red truck.

“No idea what was in the bag,” Leavitt said, adding that, by the time police had located and reviewed the videos from the law offices, investigators were unable to interview the father because he had retained counsel.

Jimenez said the bag contained “work items.”

“Everything in that truck was mine, because it was my truck,” the father told the Review-Journal. “I gave him permission to use it. I gave him the keys.”

‘Keep up the fight’

Due to capacity restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people were allowed inside the commission chambers for the review.

So as testimony unfolded Friday, dozens of protesters rallied outside in the parking lot — their goal to put pressure on the district attorney’s office to pursue charges in the case. Many of them wore black T-shirts labeled with a clear demand: “Justice for Jorge Gomez.”

Throughout the review, the protesters could be heard from inside the chambers, their voices echoing in the large room.

In unison, they chanted: “Arrest the officers who killed Jorge Gomez!”

“We’re not going to let up,” said one of the protesters, 20-year-old Kianna Grant. “We’re definitely going to keep up the fight.”

The fact-finding review concluded just before noon. The process retraumatized a family that is still grieving.

“I have never watched the videos. I can’t,” Gomez’s father, Jorge Sr., said after the review. He sat inside the chambers during the presentation but mostly kept his head down as he sobbed into his hands. “I want to remember my son as the man he was, not him bleeding on the ground.”

Gomez’s parents suspect they never will find closure in their son’s death. Instead, they will continue to channel their grief into action.

Llera, Gomez’s mother, implored the community on Friday to voice its support for two bills currently in the Nevada Legislature — Assembly Bill 131, which would require all police officers to wear body cameras, and Assembly Bill 133, which would require officers to undergo mandatory training related to interactions with people who openly carry firearms.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

LVMPD report on Jorge Gomez… by Las Vegas Review-Journal