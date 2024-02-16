Police: ‘Outer Banks’ actor punched, shoved UMC employees

Las Vegas police accused the Netflix star of punching and shoving University Medical Center employees on Wednesday.

Austin North (Metropolitan Police Department)

North, 27, who appeared in the Netflix series “Outer Banks,” faces three gross misdemeanor counts of battery on a protected person, court records show.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, around 10:50 a.m. North had been admitted into the emergency room and ran toward a nurse punching her the face with a closed fist. North shoved the same nurse into a sink, police said.

Two other staff members attempted to intervene. North shoved one nurse in the face with an open hand and shoved another employee against table. A staff member hit North in the forehead with silver tray to defend himself, according to the report.

North posted a message on his Instagram account Thursday saying a friend drove him to UMC because North thought he was having a heart attack. He said he was having a severe anxiety attack and had “very little memory” of what happened.

“I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had,” North wrote. “Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled.”

North posted bail and is due in court on March 19.

