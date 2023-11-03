Police release details in death of man struck by patrol vehicle

The Metropolitan Police Department released details on Friday surrounding the use of deadly force that occurred after an officer used a patrol vehicle to strike and kill a man suspected in a fatal stabbing earlier this week.

The man was identified as Dannon Bryant, 43, a Las Vegas resident, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police say Bryant was armed with a large knife with an 8-inch blade.

Had he survived, Bryant would have been charged with murder with a deadly weapon, arson and resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, police said Friday.

The deadly force incident occurred in the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way when the knife-wielding man suspected of stabbing a woman to death was struck by a police patrol vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officer James Burt, 49, was identified Thursday by Metro as the officer involved in the fatality.

