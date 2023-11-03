75°F
Crime

Police release details in death of man struck by patrol vehicle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2023 - 12:01 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department released details on Friday surrounding the use of deadly force that occurred after an officer used a patrol vehicle to strike and kill a man suspected in a fatal stabbing earlier this week.

The man was identified as Dannon Bryant, 43, a Las Vegas resident, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police say Bryant was armed with a large knife with an 8-inch blade.

Had he survived, Bryant would have been charged with murder with a deadly weapon, arson and resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, police said Friday.

The deadly force incident occurred in the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way when the knife-wielding man suspected of stabbing a woman to death was struck by a police patrol vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officer James Burt, 49, was identified Thursday by Metro as the officer involved in the fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

 

