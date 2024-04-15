67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Police: Resident fires shots after waking to ‘unknown suspect’ in Henderson home

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
More Stories
Ashley Prince and Dennis Prince. (Courtesy)
Las Vegas shooting victim’s parents to speak publicly for first time
A post on the Lake Mead Nation Recreation Area Facebook page asks for help in identifying two v ...
Authorities seek suspects who damaged rocks believed to be 140M years old at Lake Mead
‘Armed and barricaded’ person found dead after a multiday standoff
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fatal crash shuts down northbound US 95 north of Las Vegas Valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2024 - 6:02 am
 
Updated April 15, 2024 - 8:17 am

A resident fired shots at an “unknown suspect” after they were awoken to the person inside their home on Saturday night, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Henderson police said officers responded to the 10 block of Hassayampa Trail in the Anthem Country Club area at about 9:24 p.m. Saturday in reference to a burglary in progress incident.

Authorities said that the occupant of the residence was awakened to an “unknown suspect” inside the home. Police said the occupant then shot at the suspect, causing the individual to flee the scene.

The suspect was still outstanding as of about 11:52 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the occupant of the home was not injured. Las Vegas police’s air unit and K9 units were assisting.

No further information was available.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas police share video of dramatic rescue of stabbed K-9 officer
recommend 2
3 Henderson residents, including 2 children, killed in crash
recommend 3
Worker hit, loses tooth during Las Vegas retail theft; Police look for suspect
recommend 4
2 brothers arrested in connection with Henderson LDS church blast
recommend 5
Las Vegas police look for pair who hit worker, stole from beauty store
recommend 6
Las Vegas teen dies in crash; driver accused of reckless driving