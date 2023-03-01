44°F
Crime

Police say man drove 90 mph on Flamingo, caused fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2023 - 9:15 am
 
Kyle Foster (Metropolitan Police Department)
A man charged with reckless driving was traveling at nearly 90 mph on West Flamingo Road when he was involved in a crash that killed a 73-year-old man, according to a report released Wednesday.

Kyle Foster, 28, was charged Wednesday morning with one count of reckless driving resulting in death and one count of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Foster was driving a black 2019 Chevrolet Colorado on Sunday afternoon near Flamingo and South Tenaya Way when he slammed into a white 2013 Ford Taurus. The collision sent the pickup truck into a stopped 2022 Amigo Speedy moped that was waiting to drive onto Flamingo.

The driver and the passenger in the Ford were both injured. An arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department said the passenger, Albert Sell, had to be extricated from the car and later died at University Medical Center.

Crash data from Foster’s truck showed that he was driving 89 mph at the time of the crash, and was pressing on the gas pedal, police said. Flamingo is a 45 mph road, and police said there were several crosswalks within a half-mile of where the crash happened.

The driver of the Ford suffered a broken forearm, a pelvic fracture and several broken ribs, according to the report.

“Mr. Foster admitted to drinking whiskey and Coke earlier in the morning at approximately 9:30 a.m.; however, he denied any further alcohol or drug consumption,” police wrote in the report.

Police said Foster was unable to perform two field sobriety tests because of his injuries, which were not detailed in the report.

Foster was being held on $25,000 bail, and his next court hearing was not immediately available.

