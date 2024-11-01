Police say they rescued woman held hostage by attempted murder suspect

Las Vegas police say their SWAT team responded to a hostage barricade situation in the east valley involving a man who had threatened to kill a woman.

Metropolitan Police Department SWAT officers and search and rescue tactical medics rescued a woman who was reportedly held hostage by an attempted murder suspect in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said in a social media post.

On Wednesday, police responded to a hostage barricade situation in the 5500 block of Mountain Vista Street, according to Metro.

“The victim was said to have been held inside against her will by the suspect who in the past month had substantially battered her and threatened to kill her on multiple occasions including forcibly putting a firearm in her mouth,” a search and rescue Instagram post alleged.

The suspect — whose identity was not released — was wanted on a California attempted murder warrant, Metro said.

Police said the suspect wasn’t cooperative, but they used “tactical options” that caused the suspect to surrender and get taken into custody.

“Seeing the high level of expert professionalism and commitment to saving lives is a thing of beauty,” said police.

