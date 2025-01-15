Police say woman performed Botox injections without medical license, injured customer

Kayan Hung Corredor faces counts of acting as a medical practitioner without a license resulting in substantial bodily harm and furnishing a dangerous drug without a prescription.

Police have accused a Las Vegas woman of practicing medicine without a license and injuring a woman who received injections of Botox and filler.

Kayan Hung Corredor, 34, was arrested at a Jan. 8 traffic stop and faces counts of acting as a medical practitioner without a license resulting in substantial bodily harm, performing a healthcare procedure without a license and furnishing a dangerous drug without a prescription.

Hung Corredor did not respond to requests for comment.

According to an arrest report, the Metropolitan Police Department received a complaint in October 2023 from a woman who said she was a dancer and had visited an esthetician’s business for botox and filler injections.

She paid Hung Corredor more than $10,000 and underwent procedures in 2020 and 2021, police said. She believed the business was licensed, according to Metro, but in 2022, she was on vacation in Peru and visited a doctor because she had “severe skin reactions accompanied by discolorations and lumps.”

“Her implant broke and caused damage to the left side of her hip,” police added. “The doctor removed a lot of the foreign substances in her body.”

The ordeal left the victim with constant pain and made it difficult for her to work, according to the report.

The woman “was injected in her neck, back, buttocks, forehead, nasolabial folds, lips, nose, chin,” Metro alleged. “The only persons present were Kayan Hung and initially her mother Sonia who acted as though she was supervising and guiding Kayan. They told the victim that Sonia was a licensed professional.”

Police said a “Kayan Andreina Hung” had an advanced esthetician license, but the license specified that she would not perform services requiring medical supervision. Sonia Corredor never had a cosmetology license, Metro alleged.

Hung Corredor’s business went by Avilla Beauty and KH Aesthetics, Metro said.

A website for KH Aesthetics LV was still active Wednesday morning.

“The practice is led by Kayan Hung, who is the owner and has many training certificates to her name,” said the site, which advertised procedures like Botox, skin tag removal and body contouring. Police said that Instagram ads listed licenses in Hung Corredor’s name, but some of the originating institutes advertised did not exist.

Hung Corredor and her mother also posted on social media about taking vacations to London as well as a property purchase and business plans in Dubai, the report said.

Metro said “additional charges may be forthcoming.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.