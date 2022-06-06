Police search for man who made threats at Summerlin synagogue
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who made threats on Saturday at a Summerlin synagogue.
Police said that at 10:20 a.m., officers were called to a synagogue in the 9000 block of Hillpointe Road for a report of a “suspicious person.”
“Upon arriving, security advised officers that an unidentified male entered and caused a disturbance and made threatening comments,” police wrote in a news release.
Police said the person they are seeking is Black and 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a muscular build. He was wearing his dreadlocks in a bun and had multiple tattoos on his face. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black jeans and brown boots.
A spokesman for the synagogue declined to comment on Monday.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity may call police at 702-828-7777. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to the Crime Stoppers website.
