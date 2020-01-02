Police seek public’s help on kidnapping in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are looking for information about a possible kidnapping early Wednesday morning on the southeast side of the valley.

Officers responded to a home on the 1200 block of Little Sidnee Drive, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 215, after a resident’s home surveillance video caught a woman banging on the front door screaming for help before she is dragged to a vehicle around 12:48 a.m., according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the video, a woman is seen crying while she runs to a house screaming for help, before a man runs from the passenger side of a car, violently kicks her and drags the female by her hair into the white four-door car he was driving.

Police describe the woman as white, between the ages of 20 and 30, with dark hair, last seen wearing blue ripped jeans, a dark long-sleeve shirt and dark boots. The man is described as black, between the ages of20 and 30, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a white shirt with horizontal stripes and brown dress shoes, police said.

The car the man was seen driving off in with the kidnapped victim is believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.

