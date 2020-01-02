Tips lead to arrest of suspect in apparent kidnapping in Las Vegas

Darnell Rodgers, 23, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center early Thursday on charges of kidnapping and domestic battery, jail records show.

Tips from the public helped Las Vegas police arrest a man Thursday after he was seen beating and possibly kidnapping a woman on a home surveillance video. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Darnell Rodgers (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Tips from the public helped Las Vegas police arrest a man Thursday after he was seen beating and possibly kidnapping a woman on a home surveillance video.

The Metropolitan Police Department released the video Wednesday night, and by 3 a.m. Thursday they had arrested 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of kidnapping and domestic battery, jail records show.

Police initially did not release any information about the woman seen in the video or her whereabouts after Rodgers’ arrest.

In the security camera video, the woman was seen crying while she runs to a house screaming for help. She banged on the front door before a man ran from the passenger side of a car, kicked her and dragged her by her hair into a white four-door sedan before speeding off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.