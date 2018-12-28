Police: Suspect in fatal North Las Vegas crash drove 82 mph

Arrest report says Rigoberto Chavez-Solorzano, 41, violently plowed into a vehicle carrying Maribel Aleman and two family members at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Palmer Street in North Las Vegas, killing her and hospitalizing them.

The 41-year-old man suspected of killing a mother of four and injuring her son and husband in North Las Vegas on Christmas Eve was traveling 82 mph in a 35 mph zone when he plowed into their vehicle, police documents show.

Rigoberto Chavez-Solorzano remained in custody Thursday at the Las Vegas Detention Center, awaiting his initial court appearance. He faces three counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the crash at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Palmer Street, in which he “only sustained bruising to the chest area,” traffic investigators wrote in his two-page arrest report.

Maribel Aleman, 41, who was ejected through the family vehicle’s rear window, died at the scene of blunt force injuries. Her 13-year-old son was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, and the father was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Chavez-Solorzano’s report offers a few new details on the crash, including the fact that both vehicles came to rest nearly 110 feet from the initial point of impact.

Police have said Aleman was sitting in the passenger seat while her son was seated in the back as the child’s father drove the vehicle.

Just before the wreck, the family’s car, heading west on Lake Mead, turned left crossing traffic toward Palmer. At that moment, Chavez-Solorzano’s car slammed into the passenger side of the family’s car, police said.

According to a GoFundMe campaign created by her nephew, Martin Prado, Aleman leaves behind her husband and four children, Melissa, Alexander, Danny and Ibeth. It identified Alexander as the injured child.

Court records show Chavez-Solorzano has a history of speeding. In 2012, he was charged with speeding 21 to 30 mph over the posted speed limit in Moapa. In 2017, he faced the same charge again twice — once in Las Vegas and once in North Las Vegas.

His latest infraction occurred in September, when he was cited for speeding 1 to 10 mph over the posted speed limit.

