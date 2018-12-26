Coroner IDs mom killed in North Las Vegas Christmas Eve crash

The Clark County coroner has identified a 41-year-old mother who was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve in North Las Vegas.

Rigoberto Chavez-Solorzano (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The Clark County coroner has identified a 41-year-old mother who was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve in North Las Vegas.

Maribel Aleman of Las Vegas died of blunt force injuries at the scene of the crash at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Palmer Street.

North Las Vegas police have accused Rigoberto Chavez-Solorzano, 41, of “flying down Lake Mead” for “a while” before plowing into the Aleman family’s sedan about 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Investigators do not suspect he was impaired.

He faces three counts of felony reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm — one for each of the occupants in the woman’s car, Las Vegas Detention Center records show. Police have said Aleman was sitting in the passenger seat while her 13-year-old was seated in the back as the child’s father drove the vehicle.

Just before the wreck, the family’s car, heading west on Lake Mead, turned left crossing traffic toward Palmer. At that moment, Chavez-Solorzano’s car slammed into the passenger side of the family’s car, ejecting Aleman, police said.

Meanwhile, her son was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, and the father was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. Their conditions were not known Wednesday.

In a Facebook post dedicated to Aleman following the crash, Cinthya Duarte, a friend of Aleman’s daughter, said the woman leaves behind four children and her husband.

Court records show Chavez-Solorzano has a history of speeding. In 2012, he was charged with speeding 21 to 30 mph over the posted speed limit in Moapa. In 2017, he faced the same charge again twice — once in Las Vegas and once in North Las Vegas.

His latest speeding infraction came in September, when he was cited for speeding 1 to 10 mph over the posted speed limit.

He remained in custody Wednesday awaiting a court appearance.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

East Lake Mead Boulevard and Palmer Street