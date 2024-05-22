Police: Teen captured ‘doing donuts’ in Henderson park

An 18-year-old was taken into custody after police said he was “doing donuts in the grass area” of a Henderson park.

Attorneys face off in two races for seats in Henderson Justice Court

A vehicle is seen Monday, May 20, 2024, driving recklessly at Mission Hills Park, 551 E. Mission Drive, in Henderson. (Henderson Police Department via X)

An 18-year-old was taken into custody after police said he was “doing donuts in the grass area” of a Henderson park.

Krit Chorazy is facing charges of destroying or damaging property by unlawful assembly; reckless driving, with disregard to personal/property safety; minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public; and possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana, according to a post on the Henderson Police Department’s X account.

Police were sent to Mission Hills Park, 551 E. Mission Drive, in reference to a gray Tesla operating recklessly. Video footage captured the vehicle in action.

Chorazy was released on his own recognizance but ordered to stay away from Mission Hills Park and not to use or be in possession of alcohol or marijuana. He is scheduled for a status check on June 10.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.