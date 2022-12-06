Police: Teen killed while attempting carjacking

North Las Vegas police said an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in self-defense during a struggle.

Devonte Madison (Michelle Woods)

North Las Vegas police have ruled that an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in self-defense in a struggle during an apparent carjacking.

Devonte Madison and Jaylin Morrison, both 18, were with at least two other people when they attempted to carjack a man and a woman on Nov. 19 near West San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street, according to an arrest report from the North Las Vegas Police Department released Monday.

Madison was killed during the attack, police said.

Morrison was arrested Friday and booked on kidnapping, attempted robbery, burglary with a deadly weapon, attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The woman in the car told police that two men approached with guns pointed at her and her passenger and demanded they get out of the vehicle, according to the arrest report. The men could not start the vehicle, and the woman noticed the man in the driver’s seat put his gun in his lap.

The woman told police that she grabbed the gun and started running before the man who was trying to start her car tackled her, and she opened fire, killing Madison.

Officer Alex Cuevas said North Las Vegas police ruled that Madison was killed in self-defense, and they do not plan to arrest the woman who killed him. Cuevas said there were outstanding warrants as of Monday for other suspects.

In an interview last week, Madison’s family said he was an aspiring entrepreneur who was living in West Virginia learning how to run a business with his older brother. Madison graduated from Cheyenne High School in May with a 3.9 GPA and had spent the fall season as quarterback on the school’s football team.

