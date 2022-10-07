‘Pray for our family,’ writes brother of Strip stabbing victim

A Washington family is grieving after learning that a relative was one of the two Las Vegas residents killed in a series of stabbings on the Strip.

People enter the University Medical Center trauma department after two people were killed and six were injured in a stabbing in front of a Strip casino on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Yoni Barrios (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Washington family is grieving after learning that a relative was one of the two Las Vegas residents killed in a series of stabbings on the Strip.

Maris Jordan, 30, and Brent Hallett, 47, died Thursday after being stabbed on the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Gage DiGiovanni, Jordan’s older brother, posted about her death Thursday evening on Facebook.

“Please pray for our family and her husband,” DiGiovanni wrote. “We appreciate the space to grieve in the coming days and know she touched your lives as she did ours.”

DiGiovanni could not immediately be reached for comment. His Facebook page indicated that the family was from Spokane, Washington.

Jordan’s husband, Cole, also could not be reached for comment. Facebook posts indicate that the two were married in 2017.

Six others were injured in the stabbings, including three who were in critical condition as of Thursday night.

Yoni Barrios, 32, was arrested and is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon. He faces six counts of attempted murder and two counts of murder.

Las Vegas police said they did not believe that an altercation precipitated the attacks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

