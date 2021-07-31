Procession carries body of slain Nevada trooper past downtown Las Vegas

Trooper Micah May died Thursday, two days after he was struck by a stolen car during a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 15.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers salute Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May's patrol car and following moving procession to Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bystanders watch a procession moving the body of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May to Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The front car was MayÕs patrol vehicle, decorated with signatures and notes of support and sympathy. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bystanders watch a procession moving the body of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May to Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The front car was MayÕs patrol vehicle, decorated with signatures and notes of support and sympathy. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Law enforcement transports Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's body in a procession from University Medical Center to the Clark County Coroner's office on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. Trooper May died Thursday after being struck by a car during a pursuit on Interstate 15 Tuesday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Law enforcement salutes to a procession transporting Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's body from University Medical Center to the Clark County Coroner's office on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. Trooper May died Thursday after being struck by a car during a pursuit on Interstate 15 Tuesday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's squad car is decorated with signatures, flowers and flags as a procession of law enforcement transports his body from University Medical Center to the Clark County Coroner's office on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. Trooper May died Thursday after being struck by a car during a pursuit on Interstate 15 Tuesday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's squad car is decorated with signatures, flowers and flags as a procession of law enforcement transports his body from University Medical Center to the Clark County Coroner's office on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. Trooper May died Thursday after being struck by a car during a pursuit on Interstate 15 Tuesday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Participants in a procession for late Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's body to be transported from University Medical Center to the Clark County Coroner's office salute on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. Trooper May died Thursday after being struck by a car during a pursuit on Interstate 15 Tuesday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After a procession for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's body from University Medical Center to the Clark County Coroner's office, his colleagues gather on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. Trooper May died Thursday after being struck by a car during a pursuit on Interstate 15 Tuesday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After a procession for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May's body to be transported from University Medical Center to the Clark County Coroner's office, his colleagues drive his signed squad car away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. Trooper May died Thursday after being struck by a car during a pursuit on Interstate 15 Tuesday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The body of a slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May is moved to the Clark County coroner’s office from the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, during a procession lead by law enforcement personnel, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Noah Villa wears a black band on his badge in remembrance of fellow Trooper Micah May, his car #203 temporarily parked out front at the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command Traffic Management Center on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police officers salute to a procession moving the body of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May to the Clark County coroner’s office from the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

North Las Vegas police officers salute to a procession moving the body of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May to the Clark County coroner’s office from the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police officers salute to a procession moving the body of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May to the Clark County coroner’s office from the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A law enforcement procession carried the body of slain Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May past downtown Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

Trooper May died Thursday, two days after he was struck by a stolen car during a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 15.

On Sunday, first responders from agencies across the valley as well as community members looked on as May’s body was taken from the Clark County coroner’s office to the Palm mortuary downtown, located at 1325 N. Main St.

Troopers could be seen saluting the procession Sunday afternoon as it pulled into the mortuary from Main Street.

The Sunday procession followed a shorter procession on Saturday, when May’s body was carried from University Medical Center to the coroner’s office.

May was 46. The married father of two and 13-year Highway Patrol veteran was deploying stop sticks when he was hit Tuesday. The stop sticks were meant to pierce the tires of the stolen vehicle that authorities were pursuing.

After impact, troopers were able to stop the stolen car. Law enforcement then opened fire at the scene, near the Sahara Avenue exit, Highway Patrol has said. The carjacking suspect died at the scene.

The coroner’s office later identified him as Douglas Claiborne, 60. He died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso. His death was ruled a homicide. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the Highway Patrol shooting.

May was airlifted from the scene to University Medical Center in critical condition. He remained there until his death Thursday night.

In the coming days, Highway Patrol plans to park May’s patrol vehicle at Police Memorial Park, located at 3250 Metro Academy Way in northwest Las Vegas, so the public can visit and pay respects.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the park.

According to data maintained by the FBI, May was the second Nevada trooper to die in the line of duty in nearly three decades. He was the 12th Nevada trooper to die in recorded history.

On March 27, 2020, Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins was fatally shot on U.S. Highway 93 after Jenkins pulled over to assist a driver. John Dabritz, a resident of Ruth, Nevada, is charged with murder, third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm in connection with the death.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.