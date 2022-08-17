100°F
‘Prolific’ local auto theft suspect arrested, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2022 - 1:45 pm
 
Parker Leonard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Parker Leonard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An alleged ‘prolific’ car thief has been arrested, according to Las Vegas police.

A 36-year-old Las Vegas man, Parker Leonard, was arrested Thursday on five counts of auto theft-related crimes as well as three counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

After being notified that a stolen vehicle was located near a residence where Leonard was known to live, officers were able to take Leonard into custody after he surrendered to police.

The Violence Prevention and Elimination Response Taskforce also know as VIPER, has been investigating Leonard for several months for auto theft-related crimes. In two prior incidents, Leonard evaded officers after they attempted to conduct vehicle stops on him. Leonard was transported to the Clark County Detention Center .

Detectives are still investigating auto theft-related incidents that Leonard may be associated with.

