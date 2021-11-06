Prosecutors add more charges against Henry Ruggs in fatal crash

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs initially faced charges of DUI and reckless driving — both resulting in death. Now he faces a total of four felonies and a misdemeanor.

Henry Ruggs (Metropolitan Police Department)

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, during his initial Las Vegas court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Authorities say Ruggs was involved in a fiery crash a day earlier that left a 23-year-old woman dead. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Raiders star Henry Ruggs faces two additional felony charges and a misdemeanor in connection with a fiery crash on Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a young woman dead.

Ruggs, 22, initially faced charges of DUI and reckless driving — both resulting in death.

Court records show that Clark County prosecutors also intend to charge the once-promising football player with DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Prosecutors previously had said they planned to add charges related to a weapon found in Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and to injuries his front-seat passenger, girlfriend Rudy Washington, suffered in the crash.

As of Friday afternoon, the records show, Ruggs had not been formally charged.

The Tuesday morning crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip, left Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, dead. Tintor, a 2016 Durango High School graduate, was 23.

Later that evening, the Raiders released Ruggs from the team.

