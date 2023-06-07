Rapper Blueface arrested again in Las Vegas, police confirm

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Johnathan Jamall Porter faces a felony charge of robbery in connection with the arrest.

Johnathan Porter, 26, also known as the rapper Blueface, in a 2022 booking photo. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The rapper Blueface has been arrested in Las Vegas for the second time since late 2022, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Johnathan Jamall Porter, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday, Clark County Detention Center records show.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Porter faces a felony charge of robbery in connection with the arrest. No further details about the robbery allegations against Porter were immediately available, but court records say that Porter was taken into custody while entering the Regional Justice Center.

Court records show that a preliminary hearing had been set for Wednesday morning in the case of an alleged October 2022 shooting in Las Vegas that Porter was arrested in connection with in November 2022.

“Defendant was remanded into custody this morning while entering the courthouse on a new case,” court records updated on Wednesday said.

Porter is set to make an initial court appearance at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, according to court records.

Porter, known for his viral 2018 hit “Thotiana,” was also arrested in November 2022 in Las Vegas and faces charges of attempted murder and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle after police alleged he fired shots at another man who made a joke about him outside a Las Vegas strip club.

The alleged victim in that case, identified in a Metro arrest report as Kentabius Traylor, had “what appeared to be a bullet graze wound to his left hand,” a Metro arrest report said.

The shooting happened Oct. 8 outside the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club at 6370 Windy Road, near Interstate 15 and Sunset Road, in the early morning hours, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

In that case, one of Blueface’s attorneys said it was her opinion that it appeared police had overcharged the rapper.

