Rapper Blueface shot man who made joke at strip club, report says

Johnathan Porter, 25, popularly known as Blueface, was arrested Tuesday after police say a man who joked about the rapper was shot outside a Las Vegas strip club.

Johnathan Porter, 25, popularly known as Blueface, was arrested Tuesday outside Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles, near East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, on arrest warrants for attempted murder and discharging a firearm.

The shooting happened Oct. 8 outside the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club at 6370 Windy Road, near Interstate 15 and Sunset Road, in the early morning hours, Metro said.

The victim, identified in a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report as Kentabius Traylor, flagged down police at Metro’s headquarters at about 6 p.m. Oct. 9 to say he and his vehicle, a white 2022 Nissan Titan, had been shot at about 4:05 a.m. on Oct. 8.

According to the arrest report, Traylor told police he had made a joke about Blueface at the strip club, then found himself getting shot at.

Traylor had noticed a famous rapper named Blueface to be at the venue and spoke with him earlier in the night,” the report said. “As Traylor was exiting Euphoric, he remarked on Blueface speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle.

“Traylor made an audible joke, and immediately was hit multiple times by males he believed to part of Blueface’s entourage,” the report said.

During the investigation, police said they were able to see surveillance video that they contend shows Porter firing into Traylor’s vehicle.

“Porter is seen on surveillance video firing what appears to be a handgun into the passenger compartment striking Traylor in the left hand narrowly missing his head due to Traylor being ducked down and driving away,” the report states.

Porter appeared in court Wednesday. A judge set his bail at $50,000, court records show.

