Homicides

Arrest made in east Las Vegas Valley shooting death

Melvin Alexander (Metropolitan Police Department)
Melvin Alexander (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2024 - 10:57 am
 

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death this month in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Melvin Alexander, 34, was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

At about 6:45 p.m. Aug. 15, police responded to an apartment near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive.

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as 38-year-old Felipe Dantas. He died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

