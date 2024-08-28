Arrest made in east Las Vegas Valley shooting death

Las Vegas police said a suspect has been arrested in connection with a killing this month in the east valley.

Jury hands down sentence after finding Telles guilty in murder of RJ reporter Jeff German

Man accused of killing father in argument found competent

Judge delays decision on conflict of interest in 2003 homicide case

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death this month in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Melvin Alexander, 34, was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

At about 6:45 p.m. Aug. 15, police responded to an apartment near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive.

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as 38-year-old Felipe Dantas. He died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.