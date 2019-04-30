Red Rock scenic loop reopens after police activity

The scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Red Rock National Conservation Area scenic loop reopened late Tuesday morning after it was closed for police activity.

No injuries were reported, but one person was taken into custody, according to a tweet posted about 11:30 a.m. by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

No other details were available, but the North Las Vegas Police Department was taking the lead on the investigation, which began about 8:10 a.m., according to spokesman Eric Leavitt.

Leavitt said the Metropolitan Police Department and the Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.