Report: Metro officer pointed gun at wife, another man

A Metropolitan Police Department officer arrested Wednesday pointed a gun at his wife and a man she had developed a relationship with amid her separation from her husband, according to an arrest report.

Robert Bell, who has been employed with Metro since 1999, entered his wife’s home on Feb. 2 of last year, his arrest report said. The two were living in separate residences at the time as they pursued a divorce, which court records show was finalized in August.

When Bell found his wife with another man, he pointed his gun at them and told his wife to “get out of the line of fire,” according to the arrest report.

The report said that when his wife refused, Bell faked a call to 911 and pretended to request police. Bell then told the man he needed to leave and walked him out of the residence.

The man wasn’t wearing shoes, and Bell kept his firearm holstered on his hip, the arrest report said.

According to his arrest report, Bell had previously had an affair with a woman he had met at the Clark County Detention Center, where she worked.

She was the wife of the man Bell had confronted in his wife’s home. The man had developed a relationship with Bell’s wife after finding out about his own wife’s affair, according to the arrest report.

He and his wife were also going through a divorce and still are, court records show.

During divorce proceedings later that spring, Bell’s wife said in court that her husband had held her at gunpoint. Bell denied that he had ever drawn a gun on her or the man but said he had it in his hands at a “low ready,” according to the arrest report.

Bell and his wife had been married for 28 years. He is facing charges of coercion constituting domestic violence, assault with the use of a deadly weapon and kidnapping, among others.

Bell was placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending an investigation, Metro said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

