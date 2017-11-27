Researchers reveal study of Las Vegas police body cam use

UNLV revealed the results Monday morning of a yearlong study of the Metropolitan Police Department’s use of body-worn cameras.

David Muhlhausen, director of the National Institute of Justice speaks during a press conference at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police joined by CNA, a nonprofit research and analysis organization, University of Nevada and Las Vegas officials for a press conference to discuss a year-long study on the impact of body-worn cameras on daily police duties. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

James "Chip" Coldren, managing director for justice programs in CNA Corporation's safety and security division, speaks during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police joined by CNA, a nonprofit research and analysis organization, University of Nevada and Las Vegas officials for a press conference to discuss a year-long study on the impact of body-worn cameras on daily police duties. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Sheriff Joe Lombardo flanked by Steve Rickman, left, and William Sousa of University of Nevada, speaks during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police joined by CNA, a nonprofit research and analysis organization, University of Nevada and Las Vegas officials for a press conference to discuss a year-long study on the impact of body-worn cameras on daily police duties. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV revealed the results Monday morning of a yearlong study of the Metropolitan Police Department’s use of body-worn cameras.

In 2014, Metro became one of the first large police agencies in the United States to equip its officers with body-worn cameras. Shortly after, according to the department, UNLV began monitoring officers to examine how the equipment affected complaints of misconduct, use of force incidents, citations issued and number of arrests.

The study also looked at costs associated with the body-worn cameras compared to the savings created by shortening investigations of officer misconduct.

“The body-worn camera has taken an out-of-focus picture and put it in focus,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at a Monday news conference. “They have now been helping us tell our story for the past three years.”

To date, Lombardo said, the department has deployed 1,950 body-worn cameras to its patrol officers, canine units, SWAT and traffic officers.

Footage captured from the department’s body-worn cameras also is being used to find training weaknesses and to strengthen department tactics, Lombardo added.

