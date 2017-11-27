ad-fullscreen
Crime

Researchers to reveal study of Las Vegas police body cam use

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2017 - 9:11 am
 

UNLV on Monday morning was revealing the results of a yearlong study of the Metropolitan Police Department’s use of body-worn cameras.

In 2014, Metro became one of the first large police agencies in the U.S. to equip its officers with body-worn cameras. Shortly after, according to the department, UNLV began monitoring officers to examine how the equipment affected complaints of misconduct, use of force incidents, citations issued and number of arrests.

The study also looked at costs associated with the body-worn cameras compared to the savings created by shortening investigations of officer misconduct.

David Muhlhausen, director of National Institute of Justice, James Coldren, managing director for justice programs at CNA Corp., and Metro Sheriff Joe Lombardo are set to speak at the press conference Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

