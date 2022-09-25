Rifle-wielding backyard lurker shot dead by police, officials say

A man who appeared to be trying to break into a house was fatally shot by North Las Vegas police Saturday night, officers said.

A man who was wielding a rifle and who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol was killed after he was shot by police in North Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Westmere Avenue, near Aviary and Grand Teton, just before 10:15 p.m. to reports of a strange man wielding what appeared to be a long metal pole in a backyard of a house.

It looked as if the man was trying to break into the house, police said.

A local resident confronted the man, who then “challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” North Las Vegas Police Department Sgt. Jeff Wall said in a statement.

The man with the police seemed to be in his 20s and also appeared to be drunk or on drugs, police said.

Officers began to arrive at 10:17 p.m., Wall said. They found the man, who was armed with a rifle.

“At about 10:30 p.m., officers reported to dispatch that shots had been fired,” Wall said in the statement. “The suspect sustained at least one gunshot wound.”

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity hadn’t yet been released Sunday morning.

The identity of the police officer who fired their weapon is expected to be released after 48 hours, as is the police department’s policy.

