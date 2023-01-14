2 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with Las Vegas business robberies

Five Lowe’s stores and a Bass Pro Shops were robbed of more than $15,000 between May and August, Las Vegas police said.

Isboseth Manriquez-Coronado (Metropolitan Police Department)

Two suspects were arrested and warrants were issued for two more after seven robberies in Las Vegas.

Lowe’s employees named the suspects the “DeWalt Battery Crew,” because the four men were known to grab a large bin and fill it with batteries and tools they would steal, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police identified the suspects as William Poe, Reuben Reyna, Isboseth Manriquez-Coronado and Carl Cherry.

Five Lowe’s and a Bass Pro Shops were robbed of more than $15,000 between May and August. Police allege Poe jumped on a $4,000 electric bike in June and rode it out of Bass Pro Shops, according to the report released Thursday.

The men usually drove off in a silver 2014 Nissan Maxima that Metro said was stolen in July from California, the arrest report said. The registered owner was dead.

Police issued a warrant for the men on Oct. 17, and Manriquez was arrested Monday. Reyna was arrested in October and is scheduled for sentencing next month.

Cherry and Poe were not in custody as of Friday.

Poe, Manriquez-Coronado and Cherry face seven counts of burglary of a business and one count of being part of an organized retail theft ring over $10,000. Reyna pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.