2 masked men sought in armed robbery in southwest Las Vegas

Police are looking for two men in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Monday, July 13, 2020, at a business on the 6100 block of West Russell Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for two men in an armed robbery Monday in southwest Las Vegas.

Police were called at 9:10 p.m. to the 6100 block of West Russell Road, near South Jones Boulevard, for a report of an armed robbery in a retail store, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police did not specify what weapon was used, but surveillance video released by police shows two men in Michael Myers “Halloween” masks, with one holding a black handgun at his side.

The two men left with an undisclosed amount of money and no one was injured, police said.

The first man is described as white, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, arctic-camo pants and black shoes.

The man is described as Hispanic, 5-7 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, blue and white sandals and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.