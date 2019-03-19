3 arrested after carjacking on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people are in custody following a carjacking that lead to a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 5:50 a.m., police received reports of a carjacking on the 6500 block of Boulder Highway, near East Russell Road, police spokesman Aden Ocampo-Gomez said.

According to police, the suspects had a gun but did not fire it and there were no injuries, he said.

The victim directed officers to the area where the gold Chrysler was last seen and they soon spotted it, Ocampo-Gomez said. While in pursuit of the vehicle, the suspects crashed near South Lamb Boulevard and East Desert Inn Road and attempted to flee on foot, he said.

Police took all three suspects into custody and were continuing to investigate.

