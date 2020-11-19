3 sought in armed robbery of east Las Vegas store

On Nov. 6, the three men pointed firearms at employees inside a store on the 4000 block of East Bonanza Road, police said.

Las Vegas police are looking for three men suspected of robbing a store this month in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 10:27 p.m. Nov. 6 after the three men pointed firearms at employees inside a store on the 4000 block of East Bonanza Road, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The men “took money by force and violence,” police said.

The suspects were described as Black men with thin builds wearing ski masks.

The first suspect was about 6-foot-1, 140 pounds, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue pants and blue shoes with gold markings. The second suspect was about 5-foot-6, wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. The third suspect was about 5-foot-9, wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter