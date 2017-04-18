4 suspects arrested in connection with a 16-robbery series

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a 16-robbery series in the last two weeks throughout the Las Vegas Valley and Henderson.

Officers and detectives from the Metropolitan and Henderson police departments collaborated to identify and detain the four suspects wanted for 16 armed robberies to commercial businesses, residents and cars from March 31 to Sunday.

In all the robberies, police said the suspects were armed with a combination of shotguns, handguns and an assault rifle.

In one of the carjackings Sunday, a victim was shot in the right arm and right leg. The injury was minor and the victim, who was treated and released at a local hospital, is expected to survive.

Rondall Talley and Donnell Talley, both 18, and 19-year old Tylon Marshall were arrested Sunday. Calvin Rembert, 20, was taken into custody Monday. The four men face charges of attempted murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Anyone with information about any of the 16 robberies may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591.

