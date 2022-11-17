Las Vegas casino cage robbed

Police said the robbery occurred around 6:40 p.m.

Gold Coast hotel-casino photographed on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The casino cage at Gold Coast was robbed Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to 4000 W. Flamingo Road around 6:40 p.m., and no one has been arrested, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steven Skenandore.

He said robbery detectives had taken over the investigation and that the casino was open with portions of it restricted because of the investigation.

Skenandore did not say how much money was taken.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.