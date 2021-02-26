Las Vegas man faces 31 felony charges in string of robberies

Las Vegas police have arrested a man they say was involved in 11 robberies carried out in the Las Vegas Valley in recent weeks.

Geovani Baltadano (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Geovani Baltadano (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a man they say was involved in 11 robberies in the Las Vegas Valley in recent weeks.

Geovani Baltadano, 30, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on 31 felonies including burglary and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police said Baltadano was arrested after a man entered multiple businesses, produced a weapon, demanded money and then fled. One of the robberies took place in the 4900 block of East Charleston Boulevard on Feb. 7. The locations of the other robberies were not immediately released.

Baltadano was expected to be in Justice Court on Tuesday for a status check on his case.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.