Las Vegas police look for pair who hit worker, stole from beauty store

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are accused of stealing from a store and striking an employee during the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred at a beauty store near the 6000 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

LVMPD said in a news release that two females entered the business with large tote bags and requested an employee’s assistance to see a specific product.

The employee then unlocked and opened the drawer of merchandise and the females rapidly selected items, placing the items in their tote bags.

According to police, the employee quickly closed the drawer and attempted to lock it while the younger female tried to fight for the key. The suspect then hit the employee in the face and quickly walked away, the release said.

Both suspects fled the business and entered a silver Jeep SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Retail Theft Section at 702-828-3591 or email ORC@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app ‘P3’. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.”