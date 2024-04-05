48°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Robberies

Las Vegas police look for pair who hit worker, stole from beauty store

Las Vegas police look for pair who hit employee, stole from beauty store (Las Vegas Metropolita ...
Las Vegas police look for pair who hit employee, stole from beauty store (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Worker hit, loses tooth during Las Vegas retail theft; Police look for suspect
2 sought in robbery, assault at west Las Vegas Valley business
Video shows man killed by Las Vegas police wielded 8-inch knife
USPS offers up to $150K for capture of postal carrier robber
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2024 - 7:50 am
 
Updated April 5, 2024 - 7:51 am

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are accused of stealing from a store and striking an employee during the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred at a beauty store near the 6000 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

LVMPD said in a news release that two females entered the business with large tote bags and requested an employee’s assistance to see a specific product.

The employee then unlocked and opened the drawer of merchandise and the females rapidly selected items, placing the items in their tote bags.

Las Vegas police look for pair who hit employee, stole from beauty store (Las Vegas Metropolita ...
Las Vegas police look for pair who hit employee, stole from beauty store (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

According to police, the employee quickly closed the drawer and attempted to lock it while the younger female tried to fight for the key. The suspect then hit the employee in the face and quickly walked away, the release said.

Both suspects fled the business and entered a silver Jeep SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Retail Theft Section at 702-828-3591 or email ORC@LVMPD.COM. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app ‘P3’. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
She had two heart attacks at 26. Now she runs marathons.
recommend 2
Las Vegas police: Man says he shot at person stealing his motorcycle
recommend 3
Proposal would officially rename Dulles airport for Trump
recommend 4
For transgender community, Las Vegas TransPride offers helping hand
recommend 5
Could AI replace real estate agents?
recommend 6
7 Las Vegas reality shows you’ve likely forgotten