Las Vegas police looking for man in attempted armed robbery

Las Vegas police are searching for a man suspected in an attempted armed robbery in the 10000 block of Southern Highlands Parkway. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are searching for a man in an attempted armed robbery Wednesday morning in the south central valley.

The suspect entered the business on the 10000 block of Southern Highlands Parkway around 9:45 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. He pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the registers. He fled the business before getting any money.

The suspect is described as a white male about 50 years old, 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10 inches tall and a medium build and wearing a black jacket, blue button-up shirt, black beanie and sunglasses.

If you have information, call Metro at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0236. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

10000 Southern Highlands Parkway, las vegas, nv